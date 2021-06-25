Britney Spears makes her first statement since testimony: I apologise for pretending like I’ve been okay

Britney Spears made her first public statement, a day after testifying on her decade-long conservatory. In her uninterrupted speech during her testimony, Spears made some shocking revelation about her life conservatorship under her father and alleged that the conservatorship holds her back and she just wants her ''life back".

From lithium intake to being forced to go on tour: Britney Spears & her slew of shocking revelations on conservatorship



After the bombshell hearing, the 39-year-old singe,r who is quite active on her Instagram, shared her first statement. Posting a quote from Albert Einstein on her post, reads, “If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales.”



Alongside the post, Britney apologised to her fans for pretending her life was perfect.

''I just want to tell you guys a little secret 🤫 … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way, I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for !!!! That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how shitty a day was when I was younger, “for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok.”.

''I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week 📰 … you obviously really know how it’s not !!!! I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture their Instagram in a fun light 💡🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!! Believe it or not, pretending that I’m ok has actually helped …'' She added.



During an emotional speech during her court hearing, the pop star shared shocking secrets about how she was abused over the years and was forced for the tours and was not allowed to have babies and get married.