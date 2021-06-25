Britney Spears says she didn't believe former friend Paris Hilton's school abuse claims

While appearing for the court hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday for her conservatorship case, Britney Spears admitted that she had not believed her former best friend Paris Hilton when she spoke out her horrible boarding school experience. The singer admitted that since she did not believe Hilton, the same way people would not believe her side of the story and hence kept quiet for a long time.



Spears told a judge during the virtual hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court, "To be honest with you, the Paris Hilton story on what they did to her at that school, I didn`t believe any of it. I`m sorry."



Spears was referring to Hilton`s public allegations about the Provo Canyon School in Utah where she said she was abused by "evil and sadistic" staff as a teenager.



Spears said when she first heard Hilton's allegations, she did not believe it and and didn't think any one would believe her either.

"Mainly I didn`t want to say it openly because I honestly don`t think anyone would believe me," Spears said.

She added, "I`m an outsider and I`ll just be honest, I didn`t believe it and maybe I`m wrong and that`s why I didn`t want to say any of this to anybody to the public because I thought people would make fun of me or laugh at me and say, she`s lying, she`s got everything, she`s Britney Spears. I`m not lying. I just want my life back."



Spears broke her silence on the conservatorship that has governed her life for the last 13 years and asked a judge to end it, saying the abuses she incurred rise to the criminal level and her father Jamie Spears and her managers should be jailed.



She detailed a laundry list of abuses she`s endured under her father`s control, including getting drugged when she refused to go on tour and being forced to take contraceptives against her will.