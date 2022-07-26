Britney Spears' comeback! Singer secretly records duet with Elton John 

Britney Spears' much-awaited comeback is soon happening. An insider from the music industry told People that the 40-year-old is teaming up with English singer-songwriter Elton John on a brand new version of his single 'Tiny Dancer,' which was released in 1971. According to reports, Spears secretly recorded a duet with Elton, 75, at the Beverly Hills studio last week for a new take on this classic.

The soundtrack will be produced by Andrew Watt and released by Universal Music next month.

"This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible," Page Six quoted a source.

"Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt," the outlet added.

Watt, who has a studio in the basement of his house, has produced albums for artists like Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Pearl Jam and Ozzy Osbourne. He won a Grammy Award for Producer of the Year in the year 2021.

A source told Page Six that the song will be called the song of the summer. It added, "They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good," noting, "Britney is officially back. She’s back to work, and she’s super excited."

The single will mark Spears’ return to the music industry after the termination of her 14-long-year conservatorship in November 2021. Her last album was ‘Glory’ in 2016.

The Grammy-winning singer has several times hinted at making a comeback to work amid adjusting her life to normal. She constantly keeps in touch with her fans on Instagram by recording herself at home in new choreography and renditions of her older songs.

John and Bernie Taupin wrote ‘Tiny Dancer’. The single was originally released on John’s 1971 album ‘Madman Across the Water’, and then a year later, the song was released as a single.

