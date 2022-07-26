Britney Spears makes her disturbing 2019 texts to her mom from mental healthy facility public

Singer Britney Spears took to social media on Monday to share a series of screengrabs of her texts to her mom Lynne Spears, an old friend, and her former court-appointed lawyer. While leaking the text messages, she claimed that her mother didn't come to her rescue even after she told her that the doctor is "trying to kill" her by giving her a bunch of medicines that she didn't like or wanted to take.

The singer also shared that her mother didn't respond to her texts and once she came out, her mother simply said, "You should have let me visit you and give you a hug."

The first screengrab shows Britney texting her mom, saved as 'Me Maw' in the contacts, and saying, “He was saying he wants to UP the seraquil and I’m like whoaaaaaaa horsey go f**k yourself. Seraquil I thought was a sleep aid but it’s for bipolar and is WAAAAAY Stronger than lithium. I literally feel all the sick medicine in my stomach. I feel like he’s trying to kill me. (sic)"

The second screenshot shows Britney’s texts to a friend, whose contact was saved as Jansen, whom she called a “friend from home.” While sharing the screengrab, Britney wrote, “She was supposed to help me get a new lawyer … I never heard back from her.”

In the third screenshot, she is seen texting her court-appointed attorney, Sam Ingham. Check out the disturbing texts below.

BREAKING: Britney Spears is sharing the text messages she sent her mom, a friend and her court-appointed lawyer while she was being forced in a mental health facility against her will in 2019! #JusticeForBritney pic.twitter.com/12aq0y94cU — Britney Stan 💕 (@BritneyTheStan) July 25, 2022

Also read: Adele feels 'ecstatic' to announce rescheduled dates of her Las Vegas residency

Britney is in a much better place now. Her conservatorship has been terminated and her newlywed husband Sam Asghari is by her side. The singer seems to be heading towards happier days.