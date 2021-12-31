Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari had auditioned for a role in Sex and the City reboot but didn't get it

Britney Spears’ fiancé had auditioned for a role on the “Sex and the City” reboot but he didn’t get the part unfortunately.

Sam Asghari took to his Instagram to reveal that the makers of Sex and the City rejected him for a minor role in the Sex and the City reboot season. He would have been cast in episode five of the new series ‘And Just Like That’.

He wrote, “Man, I was looking forward to this role for the reboot of ‘Sex and the City,’ ‘And Just Like That’. Shout out to the dude that got it! It was a dope role.”

Had he been cast, Sam would have played Carrie Bradshaw’s physical therapist, Travis. The part was ultimately played by actor Ryan Cooper.

Sam is an aspiring actor and has been dating Britney Spears since 2016. They got engaged in September.