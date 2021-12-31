Sex and the City reboot season 2 in jeopardy in the wake of Chris Noth's sexual assault case

Sex and the City returned with a bang this year with a reunion special but looks like the show has an uncertain future courtesy the sexual assault fiasco surrounding one of its main casts, Chris Noth who plays Mr Big. The sexual assault allegations have put talks of second season of Sex and the City reboot on hold.

An insider was quoted in a report in the US Weekly, “All those conversations have stopped” with respect to the second season of ‘And Just Like That’. “There was talk about doing another season, but after the past few days all those conversations have stopped. Everyone is raw.”

Chris Noth, meanwhile, has been accused of sexual assault by four different women. He has, however, called these accusations “categorically false”.

The Sex and the City reboot season aired on HBO Max on December 16 and the accusations came to fore just after that. On the show, makers killed Mr Big’s character in the last episode. He was shown to have died of a heart attack from riding a Peloton bike.

Meanwhile, Chris Noth’s co-stars, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis penned a joint statement in support of the women. They wrote, “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”