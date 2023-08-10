Billy Porter says, 'I have to sell my house' amid ongoing strike, slams Bob Iger

The ongoing double strike in Hollywood had a significant effect on the industry. Ever since the actors joined the writers on the picket lines, the entire industry's work has come to a halt, and the shoots and awards have been indefinitely delayed, affecting the livelihood of thousands of people. Talking about the strike effect, Hollywood actor Billy Porter opened up about his financial situation as he revealed that he had to sell some of his property amid the ongoing strike.

To keep a balance until the strike ends, Billy revealed that he was forced to sell one of his house Talking to the London newspaper The Evening Standard, he said, "I have to sell my house."

Further, the Pose actor said that his none of the shows are happening due to the strike, ''Because we’re on strike. And I don’t know when we’re gonna go back [to work]. The life of an artist, until you make ‘F--- you’ money — which I haven’t made yet — is still check-to-check. I was supposed to be in a new movie, and on a new television show starting in September. None of that is happening.''

The actor further reacted to the quote published in Deadline by an unnamed Hollywood executive who said studios won't reach the settlement until the "union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses."

"So to the person who said, 'We're going to starve them out until they have to sell their apartments'-- you've already starved me out," said Porter.

The actor also lashed out at Disney CEO Bob Iger, who during his interview with CNBC’s David Faber asked the actors and writers to be realistic.

Reacting to this, the Cinderella actor said, “To hear Bob Iger say that our demands for a living wage are unrealistic? While he makes $78,000 a day?”

Emmy postponed -

The 75th Emmy Awards ceremony has been postponed to 15 January 2024 due to the Hollywood writers' and actors' strike over labour disputes with major studios. The announcement of postponement was made by the Television Academy and broadcast network Fox on Thursday. Read the full story here.

