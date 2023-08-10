Emmy awards postponed from September to January '24 amid Hollywood writers and actors' strike 

The 75th Emmy Awards ceremony has been postponed to 15 January 2024 due to the Hollywood writers and actors strike over labour disputes with major studios. The announcement of postponement was made by the Television Academy and broadcast network Fox on Thursday.



The Emmys were originally slated to air on Fox on September 18. Nominations for the awards were announced in July, just before the dual work stoppage was declared.



Hollywood actors last month joined film and television writers who have been on picket lines since May after negotiations between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and major studios reached an impasse.



It is the first time that both the writers' and actors' unions have gone on strike together since 1960, effectively halting the production of scripted television shows and films and impacting businesses across the entertainment world's orbit.



HBO drama Succession, the story of a family's cutthroat fight for control of a media empire, leads the nominees for television's Emmy awards alongside fellow HBO show The Last of Us, a dystopian videogame adaptation.



Others competing for best drama include HBO's House of the Dragon, vacation-gone-wrong story The White Lotus and Star Wars series Andor. Previous nominees Better Call Saul, Yellowjackets and The Crown are also in the mix.