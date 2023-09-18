Billy Miller, Daytime Emmy-winning actor, dies at 43

Actor Billy Miller, a three-time Daytime Emmy winner, is no more. Miller died on Sept. 15 in Austin, Texas. He was 43. No cause of death has been revealed yet, but as per the sources, Miller was battling with manic depression at the time of his death.



Miller died two days after his 44th birthday. The actor's cousin Zeek paid a heartfelt tribute. In the Facebook post, Zeek wrote: ''Sad news is difficult to share, but yesterday I received a call that my cousin Billy Miller had passed. He was my second cousin and the son of my first cousin Pat who I love dearly. My heart aches for her, Billy’s sister Megan, and all who loved him. I’m posting this in Billy’s memory and because I know that some of you have been fans of his. ''

Miller was best known for his roles in All My Children, General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, and others.

Raised in Grand Prairie, Texas, Miller began his career as a model and then shifted to acting. He got his first major breakthrough in 2007 when he landed the role of Richie Novak in All My Children. He left the show in 2008. Later, he starred in The Young and the Restless, in which he played the role of Billy Abbott.

For his role on the show, Miller won three Daytime Emmys, including Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

After exiting from The Young and the Restless, the actor joined General Hospital, in which he played Jason Morgan and Drew Cain. His other acting credits include Suits, Ray Donovan, Truth Be Told, NCIS, The Rookie, Major Crimes, Castle and Enormous.

Miller is survived by his mother Patricia and his sister Megan.

Actress Octavia Spencer, who worked with Billy in Truth Be Told, paid a heartfelt tribute to the actor. Sharing a picture of the actor on her Instagram, the actor wrote: ''I am speechless. I'm laying here scrolling through IG and came across a post that we lost Billy Miller. To his family, legions of fans, and our #TruthBeTold family my deepest condolences.''

