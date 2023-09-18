Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's story inspired Karan Johar to make Rocky Aur Rani 

Karan Johar's recent directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was well received by both critics and fans alike. A story of a cross-cultural romance, the film starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film, according to Johar, was inspired by Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's life.



What Karan Johar said



While speaking to MId-day, Johar said that Akshay and Twinkle's love story inspired him to make Rocky Aur Rani.

“Maybe subconsciously (I got inspired). They have a tremendous friendship in their marriage. I've had dinners with them, meals with them, hung out with them. And there's a terrific kind of comfort in their camaraderie. He finds her hilarious, she finds him hilarious, for different reasons. So I felt it wasn't impossible for people who come from two different demographics of society, two stratas, to actually find love. It's like we put ourselves in boxes. Like when we're finding a relationship, we put ourselves in places where we're comfortable. But tomorrow, you can fall in love with someone anywhere,” Karan said in the interview.