Billboard Music Awards 2023: Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift emerge big winners

It was a big win for both Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift as the popular singers picked up highest wins at the Billboard Music Awards 2023 which concluded on Sunday night. While Wallen registered 11 wins, Taylor Swift won in 10. The others that followed were Drake with five, Zach Bryan and SZA four, and 21 Savage, Bad Bunny, Beyonce and Miley Cyrus all scored three.

Billboards had a pre-recorded performance from Mariah Carey where she delivered her first awards show performance of “All I Want For Christmas Is You”. There were other performances too from Wallen, Karol G, Peso Pluma, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, NewJeans and Stray Kids. The show was presented by Marriott Bonvoy.

The full list of winners of Billboard Music Awards is here:

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist

Zach Bryan

Top Male Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Female Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

Fuerza Regida

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Songwriter

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Producer

Joey Moi

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Radio Songs Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Song Sales Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Artist

Taylor Swift

Top R&B Artist

SZA

Top R&B Male Artist

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

SZA

Top R&B Touring Artist

Beyoncé

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Top Rap Female Artist

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Touring Artist

Drake

Top Country Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Taylor Swift

Also read: 54th IFFI kicks off in Goa with a celebration of Indian cinema and culture

Top Country Duo/Group

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Touring Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Artist

Zach Bryan

Top Rock Duo/Group

Arctic Monkeys

Top Rock Touring Artist

Coldplay

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist

KAROL G

Top Latin Duo/Group

Fuerza Regida

Top Latin Touring Artist

KAROL G

Top Global K-Pop Artist

NewJeans

Top K-Pop Touring Artist

BLACKPINK

Top Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Beyoncé

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Artist

Kanye West

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Morgan Wallen “One Thing At A Time”

Top Soundtrack

“Barbie The Album”

Top R&B Album

SZA “SOS”

Top Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage “Her Loss”

Top Country Album

Morgan Wallen “One Thing At A Time”

Top Rock Album

Zach Bryan “American Heartbreak”

Top Latin Album

Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Top K-Pop Album

Stray Kids “5-STAR”

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Beyoncé “Renaissance”

Top Christian Album

Anne Wilson “My Jesus”

Top Gospel Album

Maveric City Music x Kirk Franklin “Kingdom Book One”

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

Morgan Wallen “Last Night”

Top Streaming Song

Morgan Wallen “Last Night”

Top Radio Song

Miley Cyrus “Flowers”

Top Selling Song

Taylor Swift “Anti-Hero”

Top Collaboration

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage “Creepin’”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Miley Cyrus “Flowers”

Top Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Song

Miley Cyrus “Flowers”

Top R&B Song

SZA “Kill Bill”

Top Rap Song

Drake & 21 Savage “Rich Flex”

Top Country Song

Morgan Wallen “Last Night”

Top Rock Song

Zach Bryan “Something in the Orange”

Top Latin Song

Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma “Ella Baila Sola”

Top Global K-Pop Song

Jungkook ft. Latto “Seven”

Top Afrobeats Song

Rema & Selena Gomez “Calm Down”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha “I’m Good (Blue)”

Top Christian Song

Brandon Lake “Gratitude”

Top Gospel Song