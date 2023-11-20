Billboard Music Awards 2023: Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift emerge big winners
Billboard Music Awards 2023: While Morgan Wallen picked up 11 wins, Taylor Swift followed him with 10 wins.
It was a big win for both Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift as the popular singers picked up highest wins at the Billboard Music Awards 2023 which concluded on Sunday night. While Wallen registered 11 wins, Taylor Swift won in 10. The others that followed were Drake with five, Zach Bryan and SZA four, and 21 Savage, Bad Bunny, Beyonce and Miley Cyrus all scored three.
Billboards had a pre-recorded performance from Mariah Carey where she delivered her first awards show performance of “All I Want For Christmas Is You”. There were other performances too from Wallen, Karol G, Peso Pluma, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, NewJeans and Stray Kids. The show was presented by Marriott Bonvoy.
The full list of winners of Billboard Music Awards is here:
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Artist
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist
Zach Bryan
Top Male Artist
Morgan Wallen
Top Female Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
Fuerza Regida
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
Morgan Wallen
Top Hot 100 Songwriter
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Producer
Joey Moi
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Morgan Wallen
Top Radio Songs Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Song Sales Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Artist
Taylor Swift
Top R&B Artist
SZA
Top R&B Male Artist
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
SZA
Top R&B Touring Artist
Beyoncé
Top Rap Artist
Drake
Top Rap Male Artist
Drake
Top Rap Female Artist
Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Touring Artist
Drake
Top Country Artist
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Country Duo/Group
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Touring Artist
Morgan Wallen
Top Rock Artist
Zach Bryan
Top Rock Duo/Group
Arctic Monkeys
Top Rock Touring Artist
Coldplay
Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist
KAROL G
Top Latin Duo/Group
Fuerza Regida
Top Latin Touring Artist
KAROL G
Top Global K-Pop Artist
NewJeans
Top K-Pop Touring Artist
BLACKPINK
Top Afrobeats Artist
Burna Boy
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Beyoncé
Top Christian Artist
Lauren Daigle
Top Gospel Artist
Kanye West
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album
Morgan Wallen “One Thing At A Time”
Top Soundtrack
“Barbie The Album”
Top R&B Album
SZA “SOS”
Top Rap Album
Drake & 21 Savage “Her Loss”
Top Country Album
Morgan Wallen “One Thing At A Time”
Top Rock Album
Zach Bryan “American Heartbreak”
Top Latin Album
Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”
Top K-Pop Album
Stray Kids “5-STAR”
Top Dance/Electronic Album
Beyoncé “Renaissance”
Top Christian Album
Anne Wilson “My Jesus”
Top Gospel Album
Maveric City Music x Kirk Franklin “Kingdom Book One”
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song
Morgan Wallen “Last Night”
Top Streaming Song
Morgan Wallen “Last Night”
Top Radio Song
Miley Cyrus “Flowers”
Top Selling Song
Taylor Swift “Anti-Hero”
Top Collaboration
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage “Creepin’”
Top Billboard Global 200 Song
Miley Cyrus “Flowers”
Top Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Song
Miley Cyrus “Flowers”
Top R&B Song
SZA “Kill Bill”
Top Rap Song
Drake & 21 Savage “Rich Flex”
Top Country Song
Morgan Wallen “Last Night”
Top Rock Song
Zach Bryan “Something in the Orange”
Top Latin Song
Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma “Ella Baila Sola”
Top Global K-Pop Song
Jungkook ft. Latto “Seven”
Top Afrobeats Song
Rema & Selena Gomez “Calm Down”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha “I’m Good (Blue)”
Top Christian Song
Brandon Lake “Gratitude”
Top Gospel Song
CeCe Winans “Goodness of God”