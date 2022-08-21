Bethenny Frankel slams Kardashian-Jenner family on her podcast: 'It's self-involved, it's narcissistic'

On Thursday, Bethenny Frankel shared what she thinks about the Kardashian-Jenner family and their dominance on media. On her podcast 'Just B with Bethenny Frankel', the TV personality criticized the five sisters for promoting a "self-involved, narcissistic, and the wrong message" out to the young ladies. She labelled their constant media presence "a telenovela that goes on forever" and a "disaster circus."

"I don't want to be a consumer of this anymore," she continued. "Make it stop in my life, make it stop in my feed and my news. Leave me alone with it. I don't want to see it every second."

Frankel also that she has nothing against the Kardashian family as individuals but she doesn't like the unachieveable beauty standard that they promote. "Get plastic surgery and lie about it as much as possible? What the f--- are we doing? Then do a charity donation to like rinse it over as much as possible? What are we doing?" she said.

'The Real Housewives of New York City' star Frankel also spoke about the media’s fixation on them. "Please stop shoving [the Kardashians] down my throat," she stressed.

Frankel also shared bits of the podcast on her Instagram account. In the post, Frankel added a screenshot to show her declining views on the platform TikTok. She pointed out that the lower viewership on her latest TikTok post is due to a shadow ban.

In the caption, Frankel suggested that she was "shadowbanned by TikTok" because she posted about some celeb brands who have the platform's support.