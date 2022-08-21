Shakira could be sued for copying dance moves in 'Te Felicito': Report

Four months after the release of the song 'Te Felicito', Shakira has come under fire for allegedly copying robotic dance moves from an old TV series titled 'El Chavo del 8'. According to a new report, the wife of the late actor Gomez Bolanos who created the TV series could possibly sue the singer for the same reason.

According to Marca, Shakira dances like a robot in her song 'Te felicito' which is quite close to the "garrotera" Chavo used to do in risky or intimidating situations in the 1971 TV series.

Marco reported that several Mexican outlets including the Diario Nuevo Dia have observed that the widow of Bolanos has noticed the similarities and could possibly proceed with adequate legal action.

It should be noted that none of the parties has yet affirmed or denied any information about the lawsuit. And, confirmation is awaited.

Shakira was previously sued by the singer Livam in 2017 for her song 'La bicicleta'. The lawsuit got dismissed.

Meanwhile, a Spanish prosecutor recently sought a prison term of eight years for the Colombian superstar over a 14.5 million-euro tax fraud case. Shakira's representatives however maintained that the singer "is fully confident of her innocence" and that she considers the case "a total violation of her rights".