Will Smith's ex-wife Sheree hopes fans forgive the actor for Oscars slapgate

Will Smith has constantly been under fire for getting violent at the prestigious Oscars awards this year. The incident left the internet divided and it remained the talk of the town for months. Now, the latest is that Will Smith's ex-wife Sheree Zampino has come forward to support the actor and is seeking forgiveness on his behalf.

Nearly five months after the Oscars slapgate, Zampino has spoken to a publication to clear her stance on the matter. Speaking to The Daily Mail, she said, "I hope people allow [Will] to be human," while adding, "I really hope for that because I stand in support of him, we are on good terms."

"You cannot heal without forgiveness," she concluded.

At the 94th Academy Awards, Smith didn't like a joke Chris Rock made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and he walked up to him and slapped him across his face. The incident got captured on the lens. Later, Smith issued a public apology and asked for forgiveness.

Smith tied the knot with Zampino in 1992 and they parted ways in 1995. They share a son named Trey Smith, who is now 29 years old.

Smith has been banned from the Academy Awards for 10 years. In a statement, the Academy said that the 94th Oscars had been "overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behaviour" of the 'The Pursuit of Happyness' actor. And, they also apologised for not "adequately addressing the situation in the room" right after the incident.