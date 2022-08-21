Did you know it was Kevin Feige who shared deep secret about Captain America's virginity

Tatiana Maslany & Mark Ruffalo's 'She-Hulk' has opened up with marvellous reviews and tremendous responses from the audience. Apart from all the praise, the one debate that has made the internet buzzing is Captain America's virginity and to whom and when he lost it to?



This question had started a new chatter on all the social media platforms and even Chris Evan couldn't stop himself from reacting to the debate on his iconic character.



However, now the showrunner of the series Jessica Gao has revealed the back story of how they added the much-debated question of the Marvel world and it was actually MCU's president Kevin Feige who gave all the answers about Captain America and his personal life.



As per THR, Jessica spilt some beans about the superhero virginity during her interview with io9 and shared how Kevin volunteered to finally answer all the hidden secrets about our first avenger.



“Kevin was really into that joke and he actually was the one who volunteered the answer to that question,” she said.

“I couldn’t believe that we got to definitively settle that issue once and for all.”



Further, Gao also shared why they decided to discuss the topic, “Our philosophy was really just like let’s just do things until they tell us we

can’t because if you start asking for permission too much, then you’re giving people a chance to say no,” she said via THR.



In the debut episode of the Disney + series, Maslany's characters Jennifer Walter and Bruce aka Hulk are in the car and gossiping about Captain America's virginity, while Walter strongly believes that America was so busy saving the world that he died a virgin. Not agreeing with her thoughts, Brenner revaled the big secret about his close pal's life and says, ''Steve Rogers is not a virgin. He lost his virginity to a girl in 1943 on the USO tour.”



Evans who played the character also reacted to the bombshell revelation with a series of laugh emojis and last he added a zipped

emoticon along with #SheHulk.



Ruffalo reacted to his tweet and wrote, "Sorry bro. It was under extreme duress."



During his chat with Entertainment Weekly, Ruffalo said, "I laughed my a** off.''



"I'm like, 'Does someone need to talk to Captain America about this?' I haven't. I was afraid he was going to have it cut. Too late now, buddy. The cat's out of the bag."