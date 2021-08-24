Ben Affleck spotted scouting for ring for Jennifer Lopez. Is marriage on the cards?

We might be getting a wedding in Hollywood as Ben Affleck was spotted scouting for an engagement ring for Jennifer Lopez.

He was spotted on a round with his mother and son Samuel on Monday at the Century City, California Tiffany’s.

The last time they were serious together, Ben Affleck had proposed to Jennifer Lopez with a 6.1 carat pink diamond by Harry Winston that reportedly cost $2.5 million. This was back in November 2002. They had to postpone their planned 2003 wedding blaming “excessive media attention” in a statement.

The couple officially broke things off in 2004: “Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck. At this difficult time, we ask that you respect her privacy,” a rep gave out as a statement.

Meanwhile, JLo and Ben have been getting cozy since few months now. They sparked things right after JLo broke things off with Alex Rodriguez.

Recently, the two got their kids together and had a big family get together.

Of course, as a well-informed Page Six reader knows, Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, sparked things back up in April, just a month after she ended her two-year engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

Also Read: Tom Cruise takes a family on free chopper ride as he lands on their garden