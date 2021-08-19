Jennifer Lopez's ex, Alex Rodriguez, is 'grateful' for their time together

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez may have ended their five-year romance, which had also resulted in engagement, but the former couple stays friends even to this day and support one another on share businesses and projects.



The former Yankees pro is grateful for those incredible years with the global pop sensation but wants to focus on what lies ahead.



"I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much. How do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?," he was quoted as saying.



Rodriguez also talked about focussing on all the positive things in life and that he is in a 'great place' at the moment.

After their split, the duo had released a joint statement, saying, "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."



The exact cause of their break-up has never been revealed in the media.



Jennifer Lopez has since moved on and is now dating her former fiancée and actor-director Ben Affleck.