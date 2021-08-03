Jennifer Lopez spotted wearing a diamond bracelet gifted by Ben Affleck back in 2002

Ben Affleck is not the only one who is bringing back sentimental gifts from his early days of dating Jennifer Lopez.



JLo, who recently celebrated her 52 birthday, is also ensuring that her beau knows how special he has been to her even though they separated and married and subsequently divorced other people. JLo, who is holidaying with Affleck in Europe, recently was spotted wearing a diamond Harry Winston bracelet the actor gifted her back in 2002.

Jennifer Lopez wearing the Harry Winston’s bracelet Ben Affleck gave her back in 2002. pic.twitter.com/bLxqM3KoYK — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) July 30, 2021 ×

Twitter user @jloaffleck was the first to spot the old bracelet on JLo's wrist on Friday. The same handle had earlier spotted Affleck wearing a silver watch that he had also worn in 'Jenny From the Block' music video.



Lopez wore the yellow diamond bracelet while posing in a bright yellow bikini on the yacht she’s been sharing with Affleck over the past week. The bracelet looks similar to the one she wore nearly two decades ago.

Last week, she was also seen wearing a gold necklace with 'BEN' written on it.



JLo and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance in April, shortly after she called it quits with Alex Rodriguez. They made their relationship Instagram offiical on the singer's 52nd birthday on July 24.

