Rodriguez entered JLo's life

The couple began dating in early 2017 and announced their engagement in March 2019. After two years of dating, the couple were scheduled to tie the knot in Italy in June 2020, but after the Coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020, they had to put their wedding plans on hold.

After months of speculation, in April this year, the couple officially confirmed that they have parted their ways.

The 51-year-old singer and 45-year-old baseball player issued an official statement, reading: ''We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects''.

''We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support,", they concluded.

