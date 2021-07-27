True romance? Jennifer Lopez steps out wearing necklace with Ben Affleck's name

As Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romance heats up while they vacation together aboard a yacht in Saint-Tropez, it keeps getting real everyday.

For all those who thought this is one couple that would never get back together after they called off their wedding, days before the D-day and then went their separate ways, the two have really come a long way. Making it even more real (if it wasn’t already), Jennifer Lopez was seen wearing a ‘BEN’ pendant.

She wore a gold chain necklace with the three letters, a day after she celebrated her 52nd birthday in a hot bikini.

It’s not the first time that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have shown their love via jewelry. In May, Ben was seen wearing the silver watch that he wore while filming Jennifer Lopez’s 2002 ‘Jenny From the Block’ music video. Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's PDA filled B'day party is all over the internet

Bennifer channeled ‘Jenny From the Block’ in another way over the weekend, with the actor caressing the singer’s booty while the pair soaked up some sun on JLo’s birthday boat. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck romance is now Instagram official!

JLo and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance in April, shortly after she called it quits with Alex Rodriguez.