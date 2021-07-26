Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's PDA filled B'day party is all over the internet

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love is all over the internet.



Jennifer, who recently made her romance with Ben Affleck Instagram official on her 52nd birthday celebration and now Lopez videos and photos of her birthday celebration have taken the internet by a storm.

A timeline of Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s relationship from scratch



Celebrating her special day at L’Opera in St Tropez, France, the couple continue to enjoy their rekindled romance. In the viral video, JLo can be seen singing her 2002 hit track 'Jenny from the Block' along with Ben by her side.

The PDA filled video was filmed while J. Lo's big bash, captured the couple cuddling up and whispering at each other ears, while guests cheered and enjoy the party.



A fashion blogger Rebel Neda told ET about the night. "They looked very happy and were kissing throughout the night and looked super in love," Neda says. "They were very friendly to other party goers ... Ben and J.Lo felt very comfortable and had the time of their life with the crazy, personal birthday show that L'Opera put on for them."

"They got a lot of attention, but they seemed to love it. They stayed until the closing time at 3 a.m.," Neda adds.



Lopez went Instagram official recently. Taking to Instagram, Lopez shared a series of scintillating pictures in a red patterned bikini with a multi-coloured cover-up and hat. “5 2 … what it do …💗,” Jennifer captioned the slideshow. She ended the series with a picture of them indulge in a passionate kiss.



Affleck was first spotted going into Lopez's home in April, in the midst of her split with Alex Rodriguez. Since then, the couple is inseparable.



In the early 2000s, Lopez and Affleck were one of Hollywood’s most famous couples. The couple were engaged in 2002 and made headlines as 'Bennifer' during their years together.