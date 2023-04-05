Being 'woke' or just smart? What's behind influx of superhero movies with diverse leads

Although superhero cinema has long been dominated by white, male superheroes, in the last few years, the trend has begun to shift a little. It all began, I believe, with 2017's Wonder Woman. While easily the most popular female superhero in comics, giving the character a full-fledged film was considered a gamble due to the belief that there aren't many who would watch a female superhero kicking butt. Those people were proven dead wrong. Next year, in 2018, Black Panther released, and destroyed another enduring myth that a high-budget, commercial superhero movie with a predominantly African American cast will not work. And yet again, the naysayers were proven wrong.

With these two films, we saw a significant shift in the representation of superheroes on the big screen. Women and people of colour finally had their chance to shine as the lead heroes, and audiences flocked to theaters to see them in action. This trend has continued with films like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Captain Marvel. DC's upcoming Blue Beetle introduces the first live-action feature-length superhero film with a Latino superhero in the lead. The trailer was received very well, and the film looks great.

However, some have cynically questioned whether this collective shift of studios towards inclusivity is a genuine effort to promote diversity, or simply a way to capture more markets.

Let's be honest, the film industry is a business, and studios make decisions based on their bottom line. They invest millions of dollars into each project, and they want to see a return on that investment. So it's not surprising that some might view the recent influx of superhero movies featuring diverse leads as a calculated financial decision.

However, it's important to recognise that the demand for more diverse representation in film and media has been growing for years, and studios are finally starting to take notice. Audiences are craving stories that reflect the world we live in, and they want to see themselves represented on screen. It's not just about making money; it's about meeting a demand and giving people what they want.

Moreover, including superheroes of colour and women is not just a way to capture a larger market, but also a way to appeal to a wider range of people. By featuring diverse characters and stories, studios are able to reach new audiences who may have previously felt excluded from the superhero genre. It's a smart move from a business perspective, but it's also a step towards greater inclusivity in Hollywood.

Of course, there are always going to be those who view the inclusion of diverse characters as a threat to their own sense of entitlement. They might view it as "political correctness gone mad" or accuse studios of "forcing diversity down our throats." But the truth is that diversity and inclusivity have always been essential to storytelling, and it's only natural that our media should reflect the diverse world we live in.

So, while it might be true that studios are motivated by financial gain, we shouldn't dismiss the importance of diverse representation in superhero films. These movies have the power to inspire and empower people of all ages and backgrounds, and that's a value that can't be measured in dollars and cents. In the end, whether it's being "woke" or just smart, including women superheroes and that of colour in mainstream media is a win-win situation for everyone but the bigoted.

