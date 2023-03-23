Before Succession season 4, get up to speed on the complete story so far

Succession season 4 is almost upon us. The upcoming season, slated for release later this month, will also be the swan song for this acclaimed HBO show. Succession revolves around the Roy family, a clan of powerful media moguls based in the Big Apple, led by the Rupert Murdoch-like Logan Roy (portrayed by the legendary Scottish actor Brian Cox). He's the mastermind behind the global media giant known as Waystar Royco and is getting ready to pass on the reins to his children. Cue the power struggle. But just when you think you've got it all figured out, Logan has a change of heart and decides to stick around. And he seems to be thriving on power, improving health-wise.

The show, which has won an impressive 13 Emmy Awards (thus far), explores themes of family, power, wealth, and corruption, as the Roy siblings navigate their complicated relationships with each other and their father, while also trying to outmanoeuvre each other in the battle for control of the company. Succession has been praised for its sharp writing, strong performances, and its depiction of the corrupting influence of wealth and power. Before you watch season 4, here's everything that has happened in the show so far.

Succession season 1

Meet the Roys, a family with enough dysfunction to fill an entire therapy clinic. There's patriarch Logan, a media mogul with a Napoleon complex and a heart of ice. Then there's his four children: Kendall, the oldest and troubled heir apparent; Roman, the foul-mouthed jester; Shiv, the ambitious political strategist; and Connor, the bizarre black sheep.

As Logan's health falters, a power struggle ensues as each of his children vie for the top spot in his media empire. Along the way, we witness a parade of sycophants and backstabbers as they navigate the treacherous world of the super-rich.

Succession season 2

After the disastrous events of the first season, the Roys are back and more screwed up than ever. Kendall is a shell of his former self, having betrayed his father and narrowly escaped criminal charges. Shiv is still playing both sides, trying to appease her family while also pursuing her own political ambitions. Roman is... well, still Roman. And Connor is running for president.

As the family tries to pick up the pieces, a hostile takeover of the company looms, forcing them to band together to save their precious media empire. But with so many secrets, lies, and betrayals, can they ever trust each other?

Succession season 3

The Roys deal with the fallout from Kendall's press conference in the previous season. Logan divides his inner circle into two teams, with him and his trusted advisors stationing themselves in Sarajevo, while Shiv, Roman, and Gerri return to New York. Gerri is named interim CEO when Shiv fails to acquire representation for the company. Kendall attempts to sway senior cadre members to his side, while Shiv and Roman meet with him to try and talk him out of his whistleblower campaign.

Kendall sabotages Shiv's speech at a company town hall, causing her to retaliate by publishing an open letter questioning his mental health and personal life. The FBI raid Waystar's offices, forcing Logan to cooperate.

The season ends with a settlement at the annual shareholder meeting, with both Logan and Kendall's factions attempting to broker a deal with Stewy and Sandi, ultimately resulting in an agreement without Logan's approval.

