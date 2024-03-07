Bazinga! Big Bang Theory stars Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik to appear on Young Sheldon finale

Young Sheldon is set to get bigger as The Big Bang Theory stars Jim Parson and Mayim Bialik will guest star in the series finale. This will be the biggest crossover for the family of Big Bang Theory and Sheldon series. Also, it will mark the two actors’ reunion since the show wrapped up.

Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will reunite as their fan-favourite characters, Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler.

What we know about Young Sheldon series finale

We don’t know much about the Young Sheldon series finale as the makers want it to be a surprise for fans of the show. What we do know is that the finale episode will air on May 16.

Jim Parsons has been a part of Young Sheldon from the beginning, serving as the show’s narrator and as one of the show’s executive producers. Mayim Bialik has also voiced two episodes as a guest voiceover. This will be the first time since the May 2019 series finale of The Big Bang Theory that the two will reunite on screen.

Young Sheldon originally premiered in 2017, while The Big Bang Theory wrapped up its run in 2019 after launching in 2007.

Young Sheldon created by people associated with The Big Bang Theory

Young Sheldon series has been created by the same set of makers behind The Big Bang Theory – Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro. Young Sheldon stars Iain Armitage as the younger version of Parsons’ The Big Bang Theory character Sheldon Cooper. The show also features Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Emily Osment and Parsons as the voice of Sheldon.

Lorre, Molaro, Steve Holland, Nick Bakay, Parsons, and Todd Spiewak are executive producers for the show, which comes from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Young Sheldon spinoff is in the works