'Basic Instinct' actor Sharon Stone reveals she could lose a job as she wants all on set to get vaccinated

Sharon Stone opened up on a lot of issues including how she lost her SAG-AFTRA health insurance falling short of a meagre sum needed as qualification or the tough situations actors face, especially in COVID times.



The ‘Basic Instinct’ actor recently revealed that she lost her SAG-AFTRA health insurance during the pandemic because she fell short by $13. Trustees of the SAG-AFTRA health Plan have been facing deficits, that have raised eligibility requirements on January 1.

In a video promoting her candidacy for a seat on the union’s board of directors, Sharon Stone was heard saying: “As actors, you know, things have not been going well for us. I don’t think you need me to tell you that. I mean, I lost my vested insurance after 43 years in the business because of Covid. I was $13 short and, you know, I don’t really think that that is reasonable for any of us.”

She also revealed that she could lose on a job opportunity because she insisted that all sets should be sanitised thoroughly and that the people on the set should be fully vaccinated. She said, “I’ve been offered a job — a good job, a job I really want to do in Atlanta. That’s why my hair is standing on end … because the Producers Guild of America will not guarantee that everyone on our show is vaccinated before I go to work.

She added, “Will I go to work before everyone on my show is vaccinated? No. No, I won’t. Am I being threatened that I will lose my job? Yes. Yes I am. Will I lose my job if everyone is not vaccinated on my show? Yes. Yes I could. Will I stand up for all of us so that every set that we go on is vaccinated? Yes. Yes, I will. Why? Because that’s ridiculous … that we should have to go to work where we are not safe to work. I am standing up for all of us when I say that the Screen Actors Guild — that I will be working for with Membership First — will be safe for us to go to work.

"I'm not going to work until all of our sets are vaccinated. And you shouldn't either. Why? Because I am running for us. Why? Because we are you. I'm so sorry that this is our working conditions, but this is the Screen Actors Guild that we have today. Thank you."