'Basic Instinct' director refutes Sharon Stone's claims that she was tricked into filming nude scenes 

Sharon Stone may have alleged that she was 'tricked' into filming the frontal nudity in 'Basic Instinct' but the film's director Paul Verhoeven feels otherwise.



"My memory is radically different from Sharon’s memory," Verhoeven told Variety in recent interview.



"That does not stand in the way and has nothing to do with the wonderful way that she portrayed Catherine Tramell," he was quick to add. "She is absolutely phenomenal. We still have a pleasant relationship and exchange text messages."



In her memoir, which was published earlier this year, Stone claimed that the director told her that light was reflecting poorly off her underwear and advised her to remove it. The now infamous scene of Stone being interrogated by Michael Douglas' character had her the actress crossing and uncrossing her legs.



Stone claimed in her book that she was not aware that frontal nudity would be included in the film.



"But her version is impossible," Verhoeven said reacting to her claims. "She knew exactly what we were doing. I told her it was based on a story of a woman that I knew when I was a student who did the crossing of her legs without panties regularly at parties."

"When my friend told her we could see her vagina, she said, ‘Of course, that’s why I do it.’ Then Sharon and I decided to do a similar sequence," Verhoeven alleged.



Stone was part of the 1992 film and its sequel in 2006.