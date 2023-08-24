Barbie gets limited IMAX release, to feature all new footage in post-credits

Margot Robbie-starrer fantasy comedy Barbie, which has proven to be the biggest film of the year at the box office, will now get a limited IMAX release that will also feature brand new footage in the post-credits. As per Variety, the one-week release will kick off in North America and a few international markets on September 22. The film has proven to be a gigantic hit for Warner Bros, nearing $1.3 billion worldwide at the time of writing. Ever since its release on July 21, it has shattered several major box office records, including the highest-grossing movie directed by a solo woman, and also the first female-directed movie to cross the $1 billion mark globally.

Directed by Greta Gerwig and written by Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach, Barbie features Robbie in the role of the titular doll. In the world of the movie, she lives in a parallel reality where almost everything is pink and there are all kinds of Barbies, with Robbie being the so-called Stereotypical Barbie. Ryan Gosling plays the role of Ken, Barbie's love interest. America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Helen Mirren, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell also star.

WION's Shomini Sen wrote in her review of Barbie, "I would still say that the film very smartly shows how society is and humanises the iconic doll. For decades Barbie has been one of the most popular toys for young girls, setting unrealistic standards of beauty. Sure, Mattel has reinvented the doll and made every girl believe that they can be whatever they want to be - just like their favourite doll, but the narrative of everything being overtly perfect has also done damage to several. Greta, in that sense, spins the narrative and adds a layer of cynicism to Barbieland to show how things are in real. Flawed, depressed, and definitely not perfect- even though the plastic remains constant."

