'Barbenheimer' gains momentum as 20,000 plan double feature of Barbie and Oppenheimer on opening day

It appears the 'Barbenheimer' trend is here to stay. A portmanteau of two of the most awaited movies of this summer — Barbie and Oppenheimer — it has caught on, thanks to not just the sheer appeal of both movies but also how amusingly different they are from each other. While Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is a grim biopic of the man who was instrumental in building a weapon of mass destruction, the other is a light and colourful Greta Gerwig directorial based on a popular little toy. And yet, as per The Hollywood Reporter, more than 20,000 people will do a double feature of 'Barbenheimer'. Elizabeth Frank, Executive VP Worldwide Programming & Chief Content Officer of AMC Theatres, said the fact that so many have already made plans and bought tickets to watch both the films on their opening day is an encouraging indication that the online buzz surrounding the films is translating into actual ticket sales.

What is Barbie all about?

Barbie follows the journey of Barbie and Ken, who find themselves expelled from the perfect world of Barbie Land due to their imperfections. Directed by Gerwig and co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, the film explores themes of self-exploration and existential crisis as the characters navigate the realm of reality. The star-studded cast includes Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt, Emerald Fennell, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Sharon Rooney, Anna Cruz Kanye, Ritu Arya, Conor Swindell, Jamie Demetriou, Marisa Abela, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, and Ncuti Gatwa.