'Barbenheimer' gains momentum as 20,000 plan double feature of Barbie and Oppenheimer on opening day
The 'Barbenheimer' trend is gaining popularity, combining the anticipated movies Barbie and Oppenheimer. Despite their stark differences, over 20,000 people are planning to watch both films on their opening day, indicating a positive response to the online buzz.
It appears the 'Barbenheimer' trend is here to stay. A portmanteau of two of the most awaited movies of this summer — Barbie and Oppenheimer — it has caught on, thanks to not just the sheer appeal of both movies but also how amusingly different they are from each other. While Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is a grim biopic of the man who was instrumental in building a weapon of mass destruction, the other is a light and colourful Greta Gerwig directorial based on a popular little toy. And yet, as per The Hollywood Reporter, more than 20,000 people will do a double feature of 'Barbenheimer'. Elizabeth Frank, Executive VP Worldwide Programming & Chief Content Officer of AMC Theatres, said the fact that so many have already made plans and bought tickets to watch both the films on their opening day is an encouraging indication that the online buzz surrounding the films is translating into actual ticket sales.
What is Barbie all about?
Barbie follows the journey of Barbie and Ken, who find themselves expelled from the perfect world of Barbie Land due to their imperfections. Directed by Gerwig and co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, the film explores themes of self-exploration and existential crisis as the characters navigate the realm of reality. The star-studded cast includes Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt, Emerald Fennell, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Sharon Rooney, Anna Cruz Kanye, Ritu Arya, Conor Swindell, Jamie Demetriou, Marisa Abela, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, and Ncuti Gatwa.
What is Oppenheimer all about?
Oppenheimer is a highly anticipated film directed by Nolan that explores the life and legacy of J Robert Oppenheimer, a renowned American theoretical physicist known as the "father of the atomic bomb." The movie delves into Oppenheimer's involvement in the Manhattan Project, a top-secret research endeavour that ultimately led to the creation of the atomic bomb. Cillian Murphy takes on the role of Oppenheimer, portraying his complex journey and the moral dilemmas he faced. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett, and Kenneth Branagh, who contribute their talents to bring this captivating historical figure and the surrounding events to life on the big screen.
Barbie and Oppenheimer release dates
Both Barbie and Oppenheimer will release on July 21.
