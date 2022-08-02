Bachelor fame Madison Prewett engaged to Grant Troutt after 8 months of dating

American TV personality, Madison Prewett, who appeared in ‘The Bachelor’, got engaged to boyfriend Grant Troutt on July 31 after dating for eight months. Prewett, 26, turned to her Instagram account and made an announcement about their beachside engagement. "7.31.22. You were worth the wait," she captioned her post. In the photograph that captured the couple’s special moment, it showed Grant getting down on his knees. He wore a blue suit, while Madison was seen in a white satin gown that featured gold chain straps.

According to People Magazine, the elaborate and dreamy beachside proposal on Palm Beach in Florida featured white candle decorations.

On Peter Weber's season of the ABC dating show, Prewett said, "Grant was waiting for me and led me out to the beach, where he had candles and flowers and a Bible with my new name on it."

As soon as Madison shared the news, her Bachelor Nation friends swamped the comment section to wish the couple. "AHHHHH YAY!!!!! Congrats guys!" commented Hannah Godwin. "Congratulations!!! Everything is stunning! So happy for you!," wrote Ashley Iaconetti, who was seen in Season 15 of 'The Bachelor’.

Madison and Grant began dating in December 2021, and back in May this year, the former TV star went Instagram official about her relationship with Grant, who is a former basketball player for UC Santa Barbara and the son of Kenny Troutt, founder of Excel Communications.

Sharing a slew of snaps of her and Troutt on May 5, Prewett wrote, "Grant Michael Troutt, so full of passion and purpose and joy, I am proud I get to do life with someone who loves Jesus and people like you do." "The past 5 months have been the best and wildest adventure," she added.

Madison, in an exclusive interview with E! News, said, "When you meet someone as amazing as Grant, you want to introduce him to everyone. He is passionate, inspiring and really cute. I want people to see how proud I am to date someone like him and how truly happy he makes me."

Prewett became a part of ‘Bachelor Nation’ in 2020 during Weber's ‘Bachelor’ season.

