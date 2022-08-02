Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai', Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' bag top nominations at IFFM 2022

Alia Bhatt-starrer `Gangubai Kathiawadi` has dominated the nominations for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards 2022. Sanjay Leela Bhansali`s directorial is nominated in three categories, including Best Film, Best Actress and Best Director. Ranveer Singh`s sports drama `83` and Suriya`s `Jai Bhim` will also compete with `Gangubai` for the Best Film award.

Apart from Alia, Deepika Padukone and Vidya Balan will also be vying for the award of Best Actress for their respective films `Gehraiyaan` and `Jalsa`. For the Best Actor category, Ranveer Singh (83), Abhishekh Bachchan (Dasvi) and Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham) among others are nominated.

In its 13th edition to be held this month, the IFFM 2022 is making its comeback for its physical version of the festival, after the festival having been solely virtual for the last two years. This year the festival starts 12-20 August and will also have a specially virtual programming between 13-30 August for Australian audiences. This year there are over 100 films across 23 languages being screened at the festival.

The Awards night is all set to take place on the 14th of August in Melbourne. The awards will recognise the best in cinematic talent from across the Indian subcontinent across the formats of feature films and will also honour the acclaimed OTT series. This year`s nominations will see films and content which were released between August 2021 to April 2022.

Speaking about the jury, it comprises global award-winning film editor Jill Bilcock, one of Australia`s renowned actors Vince Colosimo, multi-award-winning director Geoffrey Wright and multi-award-winning filmmaker Nadia Tass.

Let`s have a look at the complete list of IFFM 2022 nominations:

BEST FILM

1. 83 / Hindi

2. Badhaai Do / Hindi

3. Gangubai Kathiawadi / Hindi

4. Jai Bhim / Tamil

5. Minnal Murali / Malayalam

6. Paka (River of Blood) / Malayalam

7. Sardar Udham / Hindi

8. The Rapist / English, Hindi

BEST INDIE FILM

1. Boomba Ride / Mishing

2. Dug Dug / Hindi

3. Jaggi / Punjabi

4. Once Upon a Time in Calcutta / Bengali

5. Pedro / Kannada

6. Shankar`s Fairies / Hindi

7. Shoebox / Hindi

8. Fairy Folk / Hindi, English

BEST ACTOR (MALE)

1. Gopal Hegde, Pedro / Kannada

2. Rajkummar Rao, Badhaai Do / Hindi

3. Ramnish Chaudhary, Jaggi / Punjabi

4. Ranveer Singh, 83 / Hindi

5. Suriya, Jai Bhim / Tamil

6. Tovino Thomas, Minnal Murali / Malayalam

7. Vicky Kaushal, Sardar Udham / Hindi

8. Abhishek Bachchan - Dasvi / Hindi

BEST ACTOR (FEMALE)

1. Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi / Hindi

2. Bhumi Pednekar, Badhaai Do / Hindi

3. Deepika Padukone, Gehraiyaan / Hindi

4. Konkona Sen Sharma, The Rapist / English, Hindi

5. Lijomol Jose, Jai Bhim / Tamil

6. Shefali Shah, Jalsa / Hindi

7. Sreelekha Mitra, Once Upon A Time In Calcutta / Bengali

8. Vidya Balan, Jalsa / Hindi

BEST DIRECTOR

1. Anmol Sidhu, Jaggi / Punjabi

2. Aparna Sen, The Rapist / Hindi

3. Kabir Khan, 83 / Hindi

4. Pan Nalin, Chhello Show (Last Film Show) / Gujarati

5. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Gangubai Kathiawadi / Hindi

6. Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham / Hindi

7. Suresh Triveni, Jalsa / Hindi

8. T.J. Gnanavel, Jai Bhim / Tamil

BEST DOCUMENTARY

1. A Night of Knowing Nothing

2. Ayena (Mirror)

3. Kicking Balls

4. Ladies Only

5. Urf (A.K.A)

BEST FILM FROM SUBCONTINENT

1. Joyland / Pakistan

2. Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom / Bhutan

3. No Land`s Man / Bangladesh

4. Rehana Maryam Noor / Bangladesh

5. The Newspaper / Sri Lanka

BEST ACTOR IN A SERIES

1. Mohit Raina, Mumbai Diaries 26/11

2. Parambrata Chatterjee, Aranyak

3. Varun Mitra, Guilty Minds

4. Tahir Raj Bhasin, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

5. Dhruv Sehgal, Little Things Final Season

BEST ACTRESS IN A SERIES

1. Konkona Sensharma, Mumbai Diaries 26/11

2. Sakshi Tanwar, Mai

3. Madhuri Dixit, Fame Game

4. Mithila Palkar, Little Things

5. Raveena Tandon, Aranyak

6. Shriya Pilgaonkar, Guilty Minds

BEST SERIES

1. Aranyak

2. Mumbai Diaries 26/11

3. Fame Game

4. Mai

5. Little Things Final Season

6. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein