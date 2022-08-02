Kate Middleton aces nautical fashion trend in white shorts and striped sweater

Dressed in a nautical navy-and-white striped sweater and a cool pair of white linen shorts, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton recently made an appearance in the town of Plymouth to extend her support to the 1851 Trust. The charity creates exciting educational experiences for 11 to 16-year-old kids and uses the marine industry to inspire children to participate in sports, education, and technology.

During her packed visit, Middleton took part in several activities to promote sustainability. After that, she joined a friendly 'Commonwealth Race' alongside Britain's team. For the race, the royal donned an official GBR wetsuit. She was photographed aboard the F50 foiling catamaran, where she assisted Sir Ben Ainslie.

Middleton's daytime look is perfect for divas who wish to hop on the nautical trend train. Just like Kate, you can pair your nautical-inspired OOTD with some gold earrings and sneakers. Or you can even go for a more casual look and wear flats with the outfit. Keep your makeup subtle as you will be stepping out in the sun and you don't want your heavy makeup to irritate your skin and cause clogged pores.

Elaborating on Kate's outfit, her white shorts are from Holland Cooper. Her white sneakers are from Superga and her small gold chain hoop earrings have been designed by Orelia.

Check out Kate Middleton's photos below.

This was Duchess' first public sailing excursion after the pandemic. She last participated in the King's Cup Sailing charity race on the Isle of Wight in August 2019.

