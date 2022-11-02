'Avatar The Way of Water' new trailer: James Cameron film promises to be the cinematic event of the year

A new trailer for 'Avatar The Way of Water' is here. James Cameron's much-awaited sequel to 2009's 'Avatar' will bring you back to Pandora. The original was a big step up for computer-generated visuals that outdid anything else that had come before in photorealism, but 'The Way of Water' may even be a bigger visual upgrade over its contemporaries. The film brings a majority of the original's cast and adds big names. In the first film, Sam Worthington's Jake Sully chose to join the Na'vi and fought with them against the rapacious humans who had come to Pandora, an Earth-like habitable extrasolar moon from the Alpha Centauri System.

'Avatar The Way of Water' continues the story of the Sully family, which includes Jake, who is now among the Na'vi, Neytri (Zoe Saldana), a native Na'vi, and their children. Feast on the stunning, lifelike visuals in the trailer above.

Also Read: James Cameron's ‘Avatar The Way of Water’ runtime revealed, and it is massive

Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald also return from the first movie. Sigourney Weaver returns too, but in a different role. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Cowell, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, and Vin Diesel join the franchise with this film.

The official synopsis reads, "Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

'Avatar: The Way of Water' releases on December 16, 2022.



