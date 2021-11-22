Australian TV host lost on Adele's interview for this shocking reason

In what can be called a massive slip on part of an Australian TV host, he lost on an interview opportunity for his network with Adele as he had not heard her new album ‘30’.

Matt Doran from Channel 7 was flown in from Sydney to London to meet Adele for her only Australian interview about her new album 30 but it was withdrawn last minute after he admitted he had not listened to the album. Sony withheld the interview footage. Adele returns with new ferocity on '30' album

Reacting to this, Matt Doran said that he is “mortified” and “it was an oversight but not a deliberate snub.”

He added, This is the most important email I have ever missed."

The TV host has been absent from on-air duties but he denied being suspended from the channel.

Reportedly, Doran's trip with two colleagues to London was part of a rights package that had cost the network A$1m ($700,000). It was to be a high-profile interview for Doran, who co-hosts a programme called Weekend Sunrise.