As We See It: Amazon Prime reveals first look of upcoming series

Amazon Prime Video released the first look of its upcoming Jason Katims series titled ‘As We See It’. They released three first-look photos.

‘As We See It’ is the story of Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), twentysomething roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love and navigate a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, their aide and sometimes even each other, the trio experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance.

The series also stars Sosie Bacon as their aide Mandy, Chris Pang as Violet’s brother Van and Joe Mantegna as Jack’s father Lou.

Jason Katims serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer, with Jeni Mulein and Danna Stern also executive producing.

Jesse Peretz directs and executive produces the first episode.

