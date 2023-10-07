Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez settle divorce, singer to pay $1.25 million to ex-husband

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have reached a settlement in their divorce. In September, Grande filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Dalton. Both Ariana and Dalton have submitted divorce documents, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Earlier, it was reported that the singer is expected to provide financial support to Dalton due to their prenuptial agreement. However, now it has been reported that Dalton will receive $1,250,000, according to TMZ. However, he will not receive the ongoing spousal support.

Dalton, who is a real estate agent, will also receive half of the net proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home. In addition to this, the singer will pay up to $25,000 of Dalton's attorney's fees, TMZ reports.

The couple filed for divorce in September. But, as per the legal papers, the date of separation is February 20, 2023, revealing that the couple separated earlier this year.

A source has said, "There is still a strong mutual love and respect between Ariana and Dalton and they wanted to make sure everything was done right in lockstep with one another."

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are reportedly living together in New York



Ariana and Dalton got married in an intimate wedding ceremony that took place at her home in California on May 15, 2021. The ex-couple began dating in early 2020 and got engaged that same year.

Arian's new love

Ariana has found love after her separation. The singer is currently dating her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater, who has also filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay.

If reports are to be believed, the couple have taken their relationship to the next level, and are reportedly living in. Us Weekly quoted a source as saying that the couple is "really happy and really good for each other" and that they're living together "full-time" in New York City. "All of her friends love him," they added.



Ariana and Ethan have kept their relationship private and have not yet publicly commented on it.

