Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are reportedly living together in New York 

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have taken their relationship to the next level. The couple is reportedly living in. Us Weekly quoted a source as saying that the couple is "really happy and really good for each other" and that they're living together "full-time" in New York City. "All of her friends love him," they added.



"Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife (Lilly Jay) that he's living with Ariana full-time in New York," the anonymous source revealed to the outlet. The singer and Broadway star met while filming the Thank U, Next in London, and multiple reports revealed that their friendship allegedly turned into something more. The two are undergoing divorce from their respective partners.



Ariana married Dalton Gomez in 2021 and announced separation earlier this year. Sources close to the couple stated that two were having issues for months before they split. As for Ethan, he has officially filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay earlier this year.



"Ethan is trying to be as amicable as possible with Lilly as he navigates his next steps. He wants to be the best dad he can be, regardless of the current circumstances," the source said. "He is taking things day by day and trying to keep his private life private, out of respect for everyone involved."



Neither Ariana nor Ethan have publicly commented on their relationship status, but they were spotted walking around Disneyland with friends. "They went with a big group of friends including her mom and brother and are really happy," an insider informed.