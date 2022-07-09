Anthony Mackie's 'Captain America 4' finds its director in Julius Onah

The upcoming Anthony Mackie-starrer MCU movie 'Captain America 4' has found its director. Julius Onah, known for 'The Girl Is in Trouble', 'The Cloverfield Paradox', and 'Luce' will helm the fourth film in the franchise. Mackie is the new Captain America of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chris Evans' Steve Rogers retired at the end of 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame' when he returned after living an entire life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), his lady love separated across time, and chose Mackie's Sam Wilson as his successor by gifting him the iconic vibranium shield. The film does not have a release date yet.

He was initially afraid to take up the role since the title also had a darker history and represented illegal 'Super Soldier' experiments on African-Americans. He chose to gift the shield to the government, and it was then kept in a museum. The government chose to give the shield and the identity of Captain America to a decorated soldier John Walker( Wyatt Russell).

But after he lost his cool and killed a man in cold blood, John was stripped of his title. Wilson mulled over in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier what the mantle of Captain America meant to him. Eventually, in the series final, he became the definite MCU Captain America and donned a costume made by Wakandans from their technology.

Mackie also reprised the role in a special video segment that was shown on the Disney cruise line. The video also featured Scott Lang or Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne or Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Kamala Khan or Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Carol Danvers or Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

Meanwhile, the latest MCU film, 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is currently running in theates. Wion's review of the film read, "But the film cannot recreate the magic that we saw playing out in the preceding film. The trouble, I feel, is that the film is missing that immaculate cocktail of intelligent, humour-laced writing and carefully crafted set pieces that made 'Ragnarok' one of the best MCU entries."