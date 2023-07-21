Anthony Mackie starrer Twisted Metal to get digital debut on SonyLIV

Anthony Mackie’s post-apocalyptic action-comedy series Twisted Metal is all set to get its digital permiere on July 28. The show will stream on SonyLIV.

The American series promises to give viewers an amazing viewing experience since it combines the turmoil of a wrecked planet with belly-laugh-inducing hilarity. Michael Jonathan Smith brings Twisted Metal to life in a total of 10 exhilarating episodes.

Twisted Metal, a half-hour live-action TV series is based on the classic PlayStation game series. It is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and is written by Michael Jonathan Smith. It is about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he'll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

Watch the trailer here:

This gripping series boasts an exceptionally talented ensemble cast. Anthony Mackie takes the wheel as John Doe, accompanied by Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, Will Arnett, Richard Cabral, and Samoa Joe, among others.

Twisted Metal will stream on Sony LIV.







