Ant-Man 3: Who exactly is Kang the Conqueror? The Big Bad explained

The third Ant-Man movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is almost here. The film continues the story of Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang, a thief-turned-superhero who can turn into a diminutive superhero thanks to a special suit. Evangeline Lilly's Hope van Dyne, and Kathryn Newton's (adult) Cassie Lang, Michael Douglas’s Hank Pym, and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne, are also in the film. The film will introduce the next big villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Thanos: Kang the Conqueror. Played by Jonathan Majors, Kang is unlike anybody the Avengers and other MCU superheroes have faced before. Here’s how:

Who is Kang the Conqueror?

Kang the Conqueror is a complex and fascinating character in Marvel Comics. He was created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby and first appeared in Avengers #8 in 1964. Originally from the 30th century, he is a time traveller who has conquered multiple timelines and alternate realities.

Kang's real name is Nathaniel Richards, and he is a direct descendant of Reed Richards, the leader of the Fantastic Four (the character that John Krasinski played in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness). Nathaniel grew up in a world where Earth was in a state of constant war, and he used his intelligence and technological prowess to travel back in time to conquer ancient civilisations. He eventually became bored with his conquests and decided to turn his attention to the heroes of the Marvel universe.

Kang has a number of powers and abilities that make him a formidable opponent for many of Marvel's superheroes. He is highly intelligent and has a deep understanding of technology and physics. He is also a skilled fighter and strategist, and has access to advanced weapons and gadgets that give him an edge in battle. Kang is also able to manipulate time and space, which allows him to travel through time and alternate realities and create time loops and paradoxes.

Kang has been a major villain in many Marvel storylines, and has faced the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men. He has also had a number of different identities and personas throughout his history, including Rama-Tut, Immortus, and Iron Lad. In some storylines, Kang is portrayed as a tragic figure who is trying to prevent a catastrophic event from occurring in the future, while in others he is a ruthless conqueror who seeks power and domination at any cost.

Overall, Kang the Conqueror is a fascinating and complex character in the Marvel universe. His mastery of time and space, along with his intelligence and fighting skills, make him a formidable foe for any superhero.

Is Kang from the comics the same as the one in the MCU?

Yes, and no. Marvel Studios also makes significant changes with the characters and stories when adapting for the big or small screens. So while Kang from the comics may be similar to the one in MCU in terms of abilities, their backstories are likely quite different. Majors’ Kang is a variant of He Who Remains, the man Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Sophie Di Martino’s Sylvie encountered at the end of Loki TV series’ season 1. This one, judging by trailers and promos, is lost in the Quantum Realm, and is less of a strongman like Thanos and more like a master manipulator and strategist. We see him offering Scott the time the Avengers lost when he was stuck in the Quantum Real and five years passed on earth.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases on February 17.



