Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania: Who's who of the MCU movie

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is almost here. The 31st movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Paul Rudd film is more than just an Ant-Man movie. It is almost a mini-Avengers since it has as its Big Bad Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who will also face the Avengers in Avengers: Kang Dynasty in 2025. Helmed by the returning director Peyton Reed, the film stars Kathryn Newton in the role of Cassie Lang, Scott Lang's daughter who is an adult now after the five-year gap in which Scott was in the Quantum Realm. Speaking of the Quantum Realm, most of Quantumania is set inside it. Rounding up the main cast are Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas).



David Dastmalchian, William Jackson Harper, Katy O'Brian, and Bill Murray also star. Here is a complete character guide:



Scott Lang or Ant-Man

Lang is a former thief who becomes the superhero known as Ant-Man after donning a special suit armed with the so-called shrinking technology developed by Hank Pym. The suit allows him to shrink in size but increase in strength. In the first film, Scott was recruited by Pym to become the new Ant-Man and carry out a heist to prevent Pym's former protégé, Darren Cross (Corey Stoll), from using the same technology for evil purposes. In the sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Scott was under house arrest after the events of Captain America: Civil War. He gets caught up in a new adventure when Pym and his daughter, Hope van Dyne, recruit him to help rescue Pym's wife from the Quantum Realm. Scott also played a major role in bringing back half of all living beings back to life in Avengers: Endgame. Unlike most MCU superheroes, Scott is known for his quick wit and laid-back personality. He often tries to outsmart his opponents rather than rush headlong to trouble.



Hope van Dyne or Wasp

Hope is the daughter of scientist Hank Pym. After the supposed death of her mother, Hope grew up estranged from her father, but later became involved with his work when she joined his company, Pym Technologies. Hope is initially resistant to the idea of Scott Lang taking on the Ant-Man mantle, as she feels that she is better suited for the job. However, as the film progresses, Hank and Hope train Scott to become the new Ant-Man, with Hope donning her own suit and taking on the identity of the Wasp. Hope is a highly skilled and competent fighter, with expertise in hand-to-hand combat, weapons, and technology. She is also a confident and independent woman, often clashing with Scott due to their different personalities and approaches to being a superhero.



Kang the Conqueror

In the comics, Kang is a scholar from the future who discovers time travel and becomes obsessed with ruling history. He travels through time, using his advanced technology to conquer different eras, and often clashes with the Avengers and other Marvel heroes. But we know Kevin Feige and his team like to do things a little differently in films, so expect a backstory quite distinct from the Kang we know from the lore. We do know for certain that the comics Kang and the film Kang are similar in terms of their powers and abilities. Kang is known for his intelligence, cunning, and combat skills, as well as his ability to manipulate time and reality.



Hank Pym

Pym is a brilliant scientist who was the original Ant-Man and the inventor of the Pym particle, which allows him and others to change their size.



Janet van Dyne

As mentioned above, Janet is the mother of Hope van Dyne and the wife of Dr. Hank Pym. She was lost in the Quantum Realm after shrinking herself to subatomic size in order to disarm a Soviet missile. She was believed to be dead for over 30 years until Scott Lang, the second Ant-Man, discovered a way to enter the Quantum Realm and found her still alive. Her exposure to the Quantum Realm gave her certain abilities, including the ability to control energy and to communicate telepathically. After being rescued, she worked with her daughter and the other heroes to stop Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.



Cassie Lang

This time played by Kathryn Newton, Cassie is now an adult daughter of Scott who was a little girl before the Blip (Thanos' snap that ended half of all life in the universe). She is a young genius who has an affinity towards advanced technology. It is thanks to her experiment that major characters end up inside the Quantum Realm.



Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania reviews

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has disappointed critics thus far. On the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a score of 51 per cent. The critical consensus reads, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania mostly lacks the spark of fun that elevated earlier adventures, but Jonathan Majors' Kang is a thrilling villain poised to alter the course of the MCU."



