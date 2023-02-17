Ant-Man 3 post-credit scenes explained! How Marvel movie sets up Avengers 5

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is out in the wild. The 31st movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues the story of Paul Rudd's Scott Lang or Ant-Man. In the film, which also brings back director Peyton Reed, Lang, his daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) find themselves stranded in the Quantum Realm. In there, they come face to face with Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors. Kang, for those who don't know, is one of the most powerful villains in Marvel. In MCU, Kang wants to escape the Quantum Realm, and believes Scott and others can help, willingly or not.

Like nearly every other film in MCU, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also boasts of after-credit scenes. And if you liked the movie, it is worth sticking around after the credits begin rolling. Here is a detailed explanation of all of them. Of course, if you are yet to watch the movie, please do that first and then come back.

FINAL SPOILER ALERT

What happens at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

In the movie, as Scott and others are wandering the Quantum Realm, a subatomic universe that exists beneath our world, they come across alien-like inhabitants of this realm. One of them is Lord Krylar (Bill Murray), with whom Janet shared a relationship, which was hinted to be sexual in nature. But he betrays her and others to Kang's henchmen. Meanwhile, Scott and Cassie had landed in some other part of the Quantum Realm and meet weird yet wonderful inhabitants who are waging a rebellion against Kang's tyranny. Among them is William Jackson Harper as Quaz, who is tired of his powers of reading minds that he cannot control. David Dastmalchian appears as an amusing, creature made out of goop.

Anyway, it is revealed in a flashback that Janet, who spent three decades in Quantum Realm, rescued somebody who was similarly stranded. And that was Kang. She helped him rebuild a device, a power core, that would propell his aircraft and get them into their worlds. But when she was touching his aircraft, she found that she could access his thoughts as it was connected to his mind. She realised he has eliminated entire timelines and is thus a monster and not the mild-mannered friend she thought she was.

Eventually, Cassie gets captured and Kang tasks Scott to get back his power core. Otherwise, Kang says, he will kill her. Scott and others reunite and defeat Kang but a warning given by the Conqueror haunts Scott: that only he can stop what's coming. And that may mean annihilation of the multiverse. But Scott ignores it.

First post credits scene and what it means

In the first scene, we meet a whole host of Kang variants. Among them is Rama-Tut, a Pharaoh of Egypt who was actually Kang travelling back in time. Many other Kangs bow before a handful of major variants. Clearly, the Avengers have their task cut out. An entire army of Kangs is coming.

This scene teases the next Avengers movie, The Kang Dynasty, which is also the title of a comic-book storyline. But obviously, MCU does things a little differently. In comics, unlike Thanos, Kang is a full-on conqueror and at least in comics, does not have any noble reasons for his conquests. But his conquests are not of land but temporal. He is a time-travelling being who belongs to 31st century. He was a descendant of his namesake Nathaniel Richards, the father of Reed Richards or Mr Fantastic (played by John Krasinski in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness). He found out about the time travel technology invented by Doctor Doom and sought to use it, thus becoming a conqueror of temporal domains.

In Kang Dynasty, Kang attacks the earth along with his son Marcus or Scarlet Centurion (a mantle earlier held by Kang in the comics). The giant storyline is certainly worth an Avengers movie. But we expect an entire army of Kangs to invade earth in MCU. And that will allow the X-Men and Fantastic Four to crossover to the main MCU timeline.

Second post credits scene and what it means

The second post credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is less substantial but teases perhaps the second season of Loki. We see Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) among an audience who is watching a Kang variant called Victor Timely speak in 1920.

How is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as a movie?

If you have reached here, chances are you have seen the movie. WION's review of the movie read, "Quantumania is an absolute dud. I felt bad for genuinely great actors that populate this thing for having to mouth lines that might as well have come out from that AI thingy everyone these days seems so fond of. The script is, and I cannot stress this enough, execrable. The screenwriter behind this film is Jeff Loveness and that should frighten you. For he is also writing the next Avengers movie, The Kang Dynasty. MCU is certainly not getting any better soon.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE