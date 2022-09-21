Ana de Armas visited Marilyn Monroe's grave to ask for permission to portray her in 'Blonde'

Ana de Armas will soon be seen in the role of Marilyn Monroe in a biopic titled 'Blonde'. The Cuban-Spanish actor plays the role of Norma Jeane Mortenson, better known as Marilyn Monroe. Remembered as one of the most iconic female stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood and a sex symbol, Monroe's professional life was apparently glitzy and glamorous, but secretly she was dealing with mental illness issues that eventually culminated in her tragic suicide. This is what the film aims to explore -- the Monroe who we did not get to see. Andrew Dominik has written and directed the film.

In a recent interview, Armas claimed that she visited the grave of Monroe to pay respects and also ask permission to portray her in the movie. She told anothermag.com, "We got this big card and everyone in the crew wrote a message to her. Then we went to the cemetery and put it on her grave. We were asking for permission in a way."

She added, “Everyone felt a huge responsibility, and we were very aware of the side of the story we were going to tell – the story of Norma Jeane, the person behind this character, Marilyn Monroe. Who was she really?”

Monroe is buried at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery.

The official YouTube description of 'Blonde', says, "Discover a life both known and unknown in this boldly imaginative film from Director Andrew Dominik that explores the complicated life of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe."

Bobby Canavale, Adrien Brody, Xavier Samuel, and Julianne Nicholson also star in 'Blonde'.

'Blonde' has received mixed critical reviews. On the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a score of 53 per cent. The critical consensus reads, "Blonde can be hard to watch as it teeters between commenting on exploitation and contributing to it, but Ana de Armas' luminous performance makes it difficult to look away."

'Blonde' releases on September 28 on Netflix.