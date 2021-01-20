Ana de Armas' cut-out spotted in trash outside Ben Affleck's home hours after their split

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Jan 20, 2021, 08.42 AM(IST)

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas in Los Angeles Photograph:( Twitter )

Ben Affleck seems to be in a rush to move on post his split with Ana de Armas.

Ben Affleck seems to be in a rush to move on post his split with Ana de Armas. A cut out of the actress was found discarded in the trash outside Affleck's California home, hours after their break up news was reported. 

While things sound amicable between the now-exes, the trash at Affleck`s home painted a slightly more awkward picture than what was visible.

The photos were published by `The Daily Mail`. A landscaper discarded a cut-out of the actor in a garbage can outside Affleck`s Brentwood, California residence.

This is not the first time that the cut-out of de Armas has been spotted. In June 2020, it was snapped by paparazzi after a prankster apparently left it outside the Oscar winner`s house.

While it`s unclear as to why the two went their separate ways before the one-year anniversary mark, it was reported that de Armas reportedly travelled to her native land, Cuba without Affleck for the holidays. 

 

Ana de Armas sports a new hairstyle post her breakup with Ben Affleck

Sources close to the couple have stated that the two mutually decided to break up. 
 

