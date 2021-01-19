Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas break up after nearly a year together

Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have reportedly called it quits after nearly a year of being together. The actors had started dating early 2020 while filming the upcoming thriller 'Deep Water' in New Orleans.

"Ben is no longer dating Ana," a source told People. "She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."

"This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable," another source added. "They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he's a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives."

Affleck and de Armas had been romantically linked since early March 2020, when they were clicked during a trip to her native Cuba. They then headed to Costa Rica for a romantic vacation before returning to Los Angeles.

While the two never openly spoke about their relationship, de Armas had shared photos of the two on her social media. The couple had reportedly moved in together in August last year.

The actress was also known to be close to Affleck's three kids and have even taken a trip with them and his mother in June to Georgia.

Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner and the two share three kids together.