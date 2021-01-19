Ana de Armas sports a new hairstyle post her breakup with Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas is sporting a brand-new hairstyle after breaking up with Ben Affleck. The actress, 32, debuted a new look on Sunday in a video message to a friend after her split.

Donning a black bob and bangs, the look is a dramatic shift from the shoulder-length locks. According to People, after reportedly spending time in Cuba with family recently, Armas and Affleck have ended their relationship of nearly a year.





The actors had started dating in early 2020 while filming the upcoming thriller 'Deep Water' in New Orleans. They were clicked during a trip to her native Cuba. They then headed to Costa Rica for a romantic vacation before returning to Los Angeles.



The Knives Out actress confirmed their relationship on Instagram in April when she shared photos with Affleck for her 32nd birthday. The ex-couple was frequently seen together during the summer as they both spent the quarantine period in Los Angeles. At the time, de Armas spent time with Affleck and his kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, as well as 8-year-old son Samuel.





"Ben is no longer dating Ana," a source told People. "She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."

Sources close to the couple said that split was a mutual decision that the two made together.

"This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable," another source close to Affleck and de Armas added. "They are in different points in their lives; there are deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he's a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives."