Amber Heard was a victim of ‘targeted harassment’ during trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, claims report

According to a new report, Amber Heard was the subject of an organized campaign of widespread targeted harassment on social media during the high-profile defamation trial last month. It is speculated that Johnny Depp might have had a part to play in it.

While many believe that bots were used to run an online hate campaign against Amber, Bot Sentinel founder Christopher Bouzy said there could be an "organized campaign of widespread targeted harassment," with actual people, not bots, behind the attacks.

He said, "It does not necessarily mean a bunch of folks in a small room, someplace in St. Petersburg, that are working together. It could just be a group of people who are against Amber Heard, and they decide on another platform — whether it’s Switch or Discord or whatever — ‘we’re going to attack, let’s coordinate together.'"

He termed it "one of the worst cases of cyberbullying and cyberstalking by a group of Twitter accounts that we’ve ever seen." He believes that Twitter has not put enough safeguards in place to protect its users.

For the most part, the outcome of the trial was in Johnny’s favour as he was awarded $10.35 million in damages after the jury found that Amber had defamed him on all counts after the seven-week domestic violence and sexual assault trial in Virginia. The jury also found that Amber was defamed by Johnny’s attorney and awarded her $2 million for a countersuit she filed.

After the judgement was announced, Amber’s sister Whitney Heard put out an Instagram post saying, "I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side. I’m so sorry that it wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you."

Recently, a Virginia judge rejected Amber's demand for a new trial over the mistaken identity of one of the jurors.

