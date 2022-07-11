Amber Heard willfully defamed Johnny Depp claims insurance company, slaps lawsuit against the actress

Amber Heard's insurance company has refused to pay out actor Johnny Depp. The company has reportedly claimed that Heard 'willfully' and 'maliciously' defamed her ex-husband during the trial. Following the verdict that the jury announced in June, Heard was ordered to pay USD 15 Million to Depp while Depp had to pay out Heard USD 2 million.



Heard's legal woes are far from over. Reports state that the insurance company is also suing Amber Heard so that it can be absolved of any duty to pay for her defence in the recent defamation case. The company reportedly is suing the actress in order to avoid bearing costs on her behalf in case she decides to further appeal in court or require to pay more damages.

Reports state New York Marine and General Insurance Company filed the suit against Amber on Friday in the US District Court for the Central District of California. The report added Amber had a $1 million liability policy with the company, with which she could have paid a portion of the damages she owes Johnny. The insurance company could, though, refuse the payout if they found the actress had committed 'willful' and 'malicious' misconduct. The actress had insurance coverage from July 2018 to July 2019. During that time period, Heard had written an op-ed in The Washington Post, in which she said she was 'a public figure representing domestic abuse’. The article did not name Johnny Depp.

Both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard filed defamation cases against each other and accussed each other of domestic violence. Depp had sued Heard on the basis of the op-ed. Heard counter-sued Depp for $100 million. The verdict was mostly in favour of Depp and Heard was ordered to pay $15 million to her ex-husband in damages.

