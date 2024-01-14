All My Children Star Alec Musser passes away at 50, Adam Sandler pays tribute

Actor Alec Musser, best known for playing Del Henry in All My Children, is no more. Alec passed away on Friday (January 12). He was 50. The exact cause of death has not been revealed. Alec breathed his last at his home in Del Mar, California. The news of the actor's death was confirmed by his fiancée, Paige Press. In an Instagram post shared, Press wrote, "RIP to the love of my life.I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken."

"Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy," she wrote, along with several photos of Alec.

The pair got engaged last year after months of dating. The carousel of photos showed several happy moments between the couple. Musser started his career in the showbiz world as a model and soon rose to fame for playing the role of Del Henry on the famous ABC soap opera All My Children. He played the role of Henry from 2005–2007. He also had a guest role in ABC's Desperate Housewives in 2011.

He also appeared on Rita Rocks, the TV movie Road to the Altar and Grown Ups.



Actor Adam Sandler, who co-wrote the 2010 movie Grown Up, paid tribute to the late actor. Sharing the photo of the New York native, Sandler wrote, ''I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.''



After completing college, Alec started working as a professional ski patroler at Mammoth Mountain. Talking about his job, Musser once said, "It was the most fun and rewarding job I have ever had."

While working there, the actor was approached by a modelling agent and got his first project at Abercrombie and Fitch. He has modelled for clients such as Gianfranco Ferré, GQ, Cosmopolitan, and Men's Health.