Taylor Swift braves subzero chill to cheer for beau Travis Kelce and support Chiefs in playoffs

In a dazzling entrance amidst freezing temperatures at Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor Swift showcased her unwavering support for the Kansas City Chiefs during the Wild Card Playoff. The Grammy-winning artist donned a Chiefs jacket and a crimson scarf and stood out as a passionate fan in the frigid weather during the playoff clash against the Dolphins.

Facing subzero temperatures and a biting wind, Swift, known for hits like "Cruel Summer," was seen entering the venue in a fur-trimmed red puffer jacket, resembling a chic Eskimo battling the harsh winter. According to reports, it's anticipated that temperatures will decrease to -5°C, with a wind chill that feels over -27°C, as the second half of the game kicks off.

This marked Swift's fifth appearance at Arrowhead in six games. This time, the pop sensation sported a Chiefs Nike jacket featuring Kelce's number. Underneath the jacket, she coordinated with her boyfriend's style in an all-black ensemble.

The global music icon arrived approximately an hour before kickoff. Video footage of Swift's entrance shared widely on the internet, captured her waving at enthusiastic fans cheering for her.

Taylor Swift is in attendance for #Chiefs-Dolphins pic.twitter.com/RYu7t802aJ — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) January 14, 2024

Swift couldn't attend the previous game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, January 7, due to a scheduling conflict. Despite being in California, where the game took place, she was at the Golden Globes, where her Eras Tour concert film was nominated.

At the award ceremony, host Jo Koy made a joke about Swift and her relationship with the NFL player. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL?” Koy said. “At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.” Videos of Swift's reaction to the joke are currently doing rounds on the internet.