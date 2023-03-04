Alien Romulus: Cast, plot, filming details out for the next Alien movie

The next iteration in the Alien franchise has set its cast and filming schedule. The yet-untitled project, to be directed by Evil Dead and Don't Breathe helmer Fede Álvarez, will begin filming on March 9 in Budapest, reported Variety. The synopsis was also revealed but it is so general that it might have been of any Alien movie. It says that the film will follow “a group of young people on a distant world, who find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe.” The cast is as follows: Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu.

There is no release date for the movie, which carries the working title Alien: Romulus, yet.

Also Read: Top 10 greatest horror movies of all time

What is the Alien franchise about?

The Alien movies follow the story of a hostile and aggressive extraterrestrial species known as the Xenomorphs, which are known for their signature appearance and their deadly attacks on human characters.

What are all the previous Alien movies?

The first movie, Alien (1979), directed by Ridley Scott, is set on a spaceship called the Nostromo where the crew discovers an alien organism that starts to hunt them down one by one. Sigourney Weaver starred as Ellen Ripley, and the movie was a critical and commercial success.

The sequel, Aliens (1986), directed by James Cameron, takes place several decades after the events of the first movie. Ripley returns to confront the Xenomorphs once again, this time with a team of colonial marines. The movie is known for its action sequences and special effects and is widely considered one of the best sequels ever made.

The third movie, Alien 3 (1992), directed by David Fincher, takes place on a prison planet where Ripley crash-lands after the events of the second movie. She discovers that a Xenomorph has stowed away on her escape pod, and the creature starts to wreak havoc on the prisoners.

The fourth movie, Alien Resurrection (1997), directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet, takes place 200 years after the events of the previous movie. Scientists have cloned Ripley and extracted a Xenomorph queen from her body, leading to the creation of a new breed of alien creatures.

The franchise also includes two crossover movies: Alien vs. Predator (2004) and Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007), which feature the Xenomorphs battling the Predators from another movie franchise.

There were also prequel movies, including Prometheus (2012) and Alien: Covenant (2017).

WATCH WION LIVE HERE